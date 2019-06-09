Iran's energy minister: We had 40 years to quit oil dependency

9 June 2019 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

We had 40 years to get rid of the oil dependency, but we didn't, Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian told IRNA, Trend reports.

Those imposing sanctions on Iran have found Iran's weak points and therefore is always pressured in the same direction, Ardakanian said.

He added that being a consumer country is one of the reasons why Iran faces sanctions.

The minister further noted that consumption is higher in Iran compared to some industrial and developed countries.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's output of oilseeds expected to exceed 440,000 tons
Business 15:55
Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands
Society 14:07
Will prices of dairy products increase in Iran?
Business 12:55
Iran's tea output increases
Business 12:21
Iranian currency rates for June 9
Business 11:40
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
Iran 01:33
Latest
58,000 residents affected as downpour lashes southwest China
China 16:32
65.9% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan (UPDATED)
Kazakhstan 16:01
Iran's output of oilseeds expected to exceed 440,000 tons
Business 15:55
6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China
China 14:37
Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands
Society 14:07
Acting Moldovan president Pavel Filip says he's signed decree to dissolve parliament
Other News 13:43
Second day of championships in acrobatic and artistic gymnastics kicks off in Baku
Society 13:23
Will prices of dairy products increase in Iran?
Business 12:55
Iran's tea output increases
Business 12:21