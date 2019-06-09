Iranian official: Iran's share in Japanese oil market is 4.7%

9 June 2019 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran's energy minister: We had 40 years to quit oil dependency
Business 16:32
Iran's output of oilseeds expected to exceed 440,000 tons
Business 15:55
Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands
Society 14:07
Will prices of dairy products increase in Iran?
Business 12:55
Iran's tea output increases
Business 12:21
Iranian currency rates for June 9
Business 11:40
Latest
Snap presidential election wrap up in 12 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 18:38
Kazakhstanis continue to vote at Kazakh Embassy in Baku
Kazakhstan 18:25
72.9% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan (UPDATED)
Kazakhstan 17:58
Azerbaijan earns more on export of satellite services
Economy 17:28
Iran's energy minister: We had 40 years to quit oil dependency
Business 16:32
58,000 residents affected as downpour lashes southwest China
China 16:32
Iran's output of oilseeds expected to exceed 440,000 tons
Business 15:55
6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China
China 14:37
Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands
Society 14:07