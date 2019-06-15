CBI reacts to foreign currency fluctuation due to Shinzo Abe's visit to Tehran

15 June 2019 08:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Iran's biggest gas storage center launches in Sarakhs
Business 08:57
Iran aims hit record in hydroelectricity production this summer
Business 08:53
Russia seeks to cooperate with Iran in areas of artificial intelligence and smart city
Business 14 June 16:50
Expert: Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran regional partnership testifies their interest in INTC project
Business 13 June 18:51
Tajik ambassador talks relations with Iran, upcoming CICA summit
Business 12 June 17:33
Cost of travel by Tehran-Ankara passenger train revealed
Business 12 June 15:26
Latest
Iran's biggest gas storage center launches in Sarakhs
Business 08:57
Iran aims hit record in hydroelectricity production this summer
Business 08:53
Protests, strike against pension reform rock Brazil as Copa America begins
Other News 08:47
New Zealand police confirms pilot dead in plane crash
Other News 08:23
Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 08:00
Boeing wins $6.5 billion defense contract for smart bomb kits
US 07:35
Over 100 apartments evacuated as another Sydney highrise shows signs of cracking
Other News 07:01
Mexico ready to retaliate if U.S. imposes tariffs: minister
Other News 06:19
Saudi-led coalition targets houthi positions in Sana'a, striking air defense systems
Arab World 05:38