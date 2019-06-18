Iranian currency rates for June 18

18 June 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 16 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 18 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 18 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,179 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,605

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,110

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,434

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,814

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,318

1 Indian rupee

INR

602

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,124

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,883

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,767

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,334

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,283

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,839

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,148

1 Russian ruble

RUB

654

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,519

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,742

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,646

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,739

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,378

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,420

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,030

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,064

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,040

100 Thai bahts

THB

133,824

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,452

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,179

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,889

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,229

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

2,931

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

525

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,393

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,543

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,394 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 123,449 rials, and the price of $1 is 121,220 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 132,000-135,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 151,000-154,000 rials.

