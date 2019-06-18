Exports of only 7 types of Iranian goods worth over $1B

18 June 2019 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian MP: Electricity exports good alternative to oil revenues
Politics 19:17
Big Iranian companies produce over 3.4 million tons of steel ingots
Business 17:57
Iran discloses volume of goods exported to Qatar
Business 17:01
Iran discloses volume of steel products exported by big companies
Business 16:56
Russia to Washington: Drop Middle East troop plan and stop provoking Iran
Other News 16:52
Caspian Sea water transfer is a positive approach to drought
Society 16:13
Latest
Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:28
Iranian MP: Electricity exports good alternative to oil revenues
Politics 19:17
Georgia participates in EITI Global Conference 2019
Economy 18:54
Assets of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund reduce
Economy 18:47
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends ceremony to release sturgeon fry grown in Neftchala into Caspian (PHOTO)
Society 18:45
Turkmen, Russian presidents mull prospects for trade & economic co-op
Economy 18:20
Big Iranian companies produce over 3.4 million tons of steel ingots
Business 17:57
Italy leads by Kazakh oil import volume
Oil&Gas 17:51
Turkey’s ruling party to win repeated municipal elections in Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey 17:50