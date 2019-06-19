Iranian currency rates for June 19

19 June 2019 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 19 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 17 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 19 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,011 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,762

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,971

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,404

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,801

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,296

1 Indian rupee

INR

604

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,033

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,753

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,727

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,396

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,421

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,890

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,194

1 Russian ruble

RUB

656

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,519

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,883

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,710

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,702

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,377

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,571

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,006

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,084

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,058

100 Thai bahts

THB

134,415

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,685

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,011

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,945

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,125

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

2,943

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

525

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,337

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,923

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,306 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,125 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,765 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,870 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 149,000-152,000 rials.

