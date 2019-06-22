Iranian currency rates for June 22

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

The rates of 31 foreign currencies have increased, while the rates of five other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 22 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,752 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,477 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,064 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,492 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,943 1 Danish krone DKK 6,395 1 Indian rupee INR 604 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,308 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,796 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,141 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,727 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,685 1 South African rand ZAR 2,931 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,215 1 Russian ruble RUB 665 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,110 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,993 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,842 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,377 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,550 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,229 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,114 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 136,720 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,136 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,236 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,752 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 11,106 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,137 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 520 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,589 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,630 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,381 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,334 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 125,939 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,777 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 149,000-152,000 rials.

