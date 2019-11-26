Iran to Export 17 types of high-tech pharmaceuticals to Russia

26 November 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the Iranian Health Ministry Mohsen Asadi Lari said on Tuesday that Tehran is to export some 17 types of high-tech pharmaceuticals to Russia.

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Mohsen Asadi Lari foucousing on the growing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the health sector, said that arrangements have been made with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation since last year for interaction in the pharmaceutical industry, Trend reports.

He also noted that a conference was held in Moscow last week to promote international cooperation between Iran and Russia, noting that the Iranian companies were acquainted with Russia’s regulations on medicine and medical devices in the event.

The deputy minister said Iran is going to increase the production of those 17 pharmaceuticals in order to pave the way for exports to Russia.

“Iran and Russia have been involved in constant interaction for around five years on the cooperation in the field of medicines and medical equipment. Russia has a very big market for medicines amounting to $20 billion,” the Iranian official added.

The Iranian and Russian deputy health ministers in a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of exporting medicine and medical equipment.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries and within the framework of a one-day seminar on the terms and conditions for registration of medicines and medical supplies in Russia with the participation of Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei at Moscow Holiday Hotel.

Addressing the seminar, the Iranian ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the seminar and stressed the role of such meetings in expansion of relations between the two countries in the field of pharmaceutical and medical industries.

He noted that there are great potentials for the development of cooperation between the two countries in this field.

