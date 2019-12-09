Rouhani: Iran provides itself with energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Currently, Iran provides itself with energy, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

President Rouhani made the remark while submitting the draft budget for next year (from March 21, 2020, through March 21, 2021) to the parliament, Trend reports referring to the website of the Iranian presidential administration.

“Last year [from March 21, 2018, through March 21, 2019] Iran for the first time was ahead of Qatar in the production of gas from the South Pars gas field [North Dome in Qatar],” the president said.

President Rouhani added that while 70,000 barrels of oil were extracted in West Karoun oil field per day in 2013 (the year when the current government came to power), by now, the production has increased by 355,000 barrels a day.

The Iranian president said that the positive steps have been taken in various projects related to Iran's agriculture, water, energy supply, highway construction, communication, and supplies gas to villages.

President Rouhani noted that the budget revenues obtained from the sale of crude oil and gas condensate are compatible with the funds to be spent for construction.

"Some 700 trillion rials [about $16.6 billion] are planned to be spent for the construction next Iranian year," the president said.

“Previously, it was impossible to export gas in winter because the gas could be cut off,” the Iranian president said. “But presently, gas is even exported in winter.”

“Iran was producing 52 million liters of gasoline daily in 2013,” the president said. “Presently, this figure is 110 million liters a day, which is a twofold increase.”

"Currently, 75 million liters of gasoline are produced daily in accordance with Euro 4 and Euro 5 standards, and 45 million liters of diesel are produced daily in accordance with Euro 4 and Euro 5 standards," President Rouhani said.

Some 454.9 trillion rials (about $10.8 billion) are envisaged in Iran’s budget for their production.

The proven reserves of the South Pars field have reached 51 trillion cubic meters of gas and it is possible to extract 36 trillion cubic meters of gas.

Presently, 630 million cubic meters of gas may be extracted from Iran's South Pars gas field daily.

After new platforms are commissioned at five phases (13, 14, 22, 23 and 24), gas production volume will increase up to 680 million cubic meters a day.

