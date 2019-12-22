Iran’s energy projects worth $15M ready for commissioning in Iran’s Tabriz city

22 December 2019 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Over $60M invested in industrial parks in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 14:07
Iran’s exports to Uzbekistan increase in value
Business 13:19
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company saves over $7M
Oil&Gas 12:38
Sales of Iran’s Pardis Petrochemical Company amount to over $1B
Oil&Gas 12:05
Iran, Japan agree to continue consultations on ties, issues
Politics 21 December 19:59
150,000-ton warehouse under construction in Iran’s Chabahar port
Business 21 December 17:49
Latest
Iran’s Kish Air buys 3 planes
Business 14:28
Over $60M invested in industrial parks in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 14:07
Iran’s exports to Uzbekistan increase in value
Business 13:19
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company saves over $7M
Oil&Gas 12:38
Iran’s MAPNA company produces new turbine
Business 12:15
Sales of Iran’s Pardis Petrochemical Company amount to over $1B
Oil&Gas 12:05
Azerbaijani company produces hardware for renewables equipment (Exclusive)
ICT 11:40
Turkish Airlines to sue Boeing
Transport 11:06
4 policemen, IS militant killed in IS attack in Iraq's Salahudin
Arab World 10:44