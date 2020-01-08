Iran FM Zarif says Tehran took proportionate measures in self-defence under UN Charter

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran took and accomplished proportionate measures in self-defence in accordance with the UN Charter when it targeted the US military bases in Iraq, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

He added that Iran is not seeking any war or escalation, but will act in defence against any aggression.

Approximately 35 missiles were launched by the IRGC towards military bases in Ayn al-Asad and Erbil, where American military personnel is deployed at the moment. Later, a second series of rockets was fired towards US targets in Iraq, Iranian state TV reported.

Tehran dubbed the operation "Martyr Soleimani", designed as a "hard revenge" for Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in the targeted US attack on the Baghdadi International Airport on 3 January. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned later that "harsh vengeance awaits the criminals" that killed the commander, who was one of the most prominent political figures in the country.

There have been no casualties reported so far on the US personnel side, Washington officials said. An assessment of the damage and casualties is taking place.

President Donald Trump is going to make a statement on the attacks on Wednesday morning.

