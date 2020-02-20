Iran-UAE economic ties need to be strengthened

Since the UAE enjoys a special status among Iran's trade partners as well as cultural and social commonalities, economic relations with it should be consolidated, said head of Iran-UAE Chamber of Commerce, Trend with reference to IRNA reports.

Farshid Farzanegan said during a meeting to introduce EXPO 2020 in Qom that the event should explain Islamic Iran's cultural and economic capacities to the world.

Referring to certain financial and cultural measures for boosting ties with the UAE in various fields, he said that the UAE has good markets for the Iranian products, especially agricultural products.

The UAE is the third export destination and second importer from Iran and boasts of suitable economic growth and stable foreign currency rate, Farzanegan said.

Condemning enemies' plots to harm the two countries' relations, he said that the UAE has permanent need for Iran's agricultural products and foodstuff and Iran should meet it with suitable price and quality.