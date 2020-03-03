Iranian currency rates for March 3
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 3, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 2, 23 currencies increased and 13 currencies decreased.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, one US dollar is 42,000 rials and one euro is 46,785 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on March 3
|
Iranian rial on March 2
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,667
|
53,848
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,821
|
43,601
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,404
|
4,386
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,521
|
4,483
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,251
|
6,215
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
579
|
582
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,947
|
136,875
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
27,210
|
27,218
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
38,883
|
38,855
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,398
|
5,397
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,232
|
109,235
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,501
|
31,463
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
26,330
|
27,218
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,729
|
2,686
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
6,794
|
6,757
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
635
|
629
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,529
|
3,530
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,531
|
27,392
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,705
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,208
|
30,202
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,527
|
49,533
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,307
|
2,307
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
30
|
30
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
35,990
|
36,183
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
29,803
|
29,717
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,027
|
6,018
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
133,310
|
134,054
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,990
|
9,998
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,275
|
35,033
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,240
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,785
|
46,440
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
11,026
|
11,004
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,054
|
15,055
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,951
|
2,916
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
554
|
554
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
18,888
|
18,793
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,757
|
24,758
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
82,861
|
82,635
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,333
|
4,333
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,000
|
11,999
In Iran, the official currency at the official price can only bring the necessary products to the country.
The currency rate announced by the Central Bank of Iran to banks and currency exchange offices is called SANA. According to this system, the price of 1 euro is 163 400 rials and the price of 1 dollar is 149 589 rials.
In Iran, a system for selling a portion of the currency traded by businessmen to the country's economy is called NE. According to this system, the cost of 1 euro is 147,255 rials and the price of 1 dollar is 134,303 rials.
On the black market in Iran, the price of 1 dollar ranges from 154-157 thousand rials and the price of 1 euro to 168-171 thousand rials.