Iranian currency rates for March 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 3, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 2, 23 currencies increased and 13 currencies decreased.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, one US dollar is 42,000 rials and one euro is 46,785 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 3 Iranian rial on March 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,667 53,848 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,821 43,601 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,404 4,386 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,521 4,483 1 Danish krone DKK 6,251 6,215 1 Indian rupee INR 579 582 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,947 136,875 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,210 27,218 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,883 38,855 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,398 5,397 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,501 31,463 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,330 27,218 1 South African rand ZAR 2,729 2,686 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,794 6,757 1 Russian ruble RUB 635 629 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,531 27,392 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,208 30,202 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,527 49,533 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,307 2,307 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,990 36,183 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,803 29,717 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,027 6,018 100 Thai baths THB 133,310 134,054 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,990 9,998 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,275 35,033 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,785 46,440 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,026 11,004 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,054 15,055 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,951 2,916 1 Afghan afghani AFN 554 554 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,888 18,793 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,861 82,635 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,999

In Iran, the official currency at the official price can only bring the necessary products to the country.

The currency rate announced by the Central Bank of Iran to banks and currency exchange offices is called SANA. According to this system, the price of 1 euro is 163 400 rials and the price of 1 dollar is 149 589 rials.

In Iran, a system for selling a portion of the currency traded by businessmen to the country's economy is called NE. According to this system, the cost of 1 euro is 147,255 rials and the price of 1 dollar is 134,303 rials.

On the black market in Iran, the price of 1 dollar ranges from 154-157 thousand rials and the price of 1 euro to 168-171 thousand rials.