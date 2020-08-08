Iran's parliament to review stock exchange, foreign currency rates

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.8

Trend:

Iran's stock exchange and foreign currency rates are to be reviewed by members of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in coming week, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Member of the parliament commission will also review the priorities and measures related to these issues alongside effect of border markets on trade with neighbor countries and latest security and construction developments at Iran's borders,

The future of stock exchange and necessary measures to improve it will be discussed with Managing Director of Tehran Securities Exchange Technology Management Co on Aug. 11, the report said.

The Central Bank of Iran's Governor is expected to participate in the commission's meeting on the same day to review the plans to supply foreign currency for import of necessary goods and return of export's foreign currency revenue.

The border committee of the commission will review potential risks at land and sea borders with related organizations on Aug. 10.

The commission is also expected to review Iran's latest economic relations with neighbor countries, especially relations with Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, on Aug. 11.

Parliament's board members and head of the commission will hold a meeting on Aug. 12.