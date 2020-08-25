Switzerland ready to invest in Iran

Swiss ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner expressed his country’s readiness to invest in Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Markus Leitner welcomed Iranian Vice President and Head of the Budget and Planning Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht who travelled to Qazvin on Monday to visit Nestlé factory.

A new phase was added to Nestlé factory in the presence of Nobakht.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Turkish investors in 'Caspian Industrial Town' in Qazvin Province Nobakht said that the Government welcomes joint venture investment of Turkish private sector in Iran.