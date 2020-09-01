Iran looks to develop strategic relations with neighbors, Rouhani says

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 1

Trend:



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called for the development and strengthening of strategic relations with neighbors, especially in the fields of trade and economy, as one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports via IRNA.



“Strengthening and expanding economic cooperation with neighboring countries as much as possible could play an important role in overcoming problems,” Rouhani said.



Rouhani said that the Iranian nation and the government have always been in favor of friendly nations, and the government welcomes expansion of bilateral and regional relations with the neighbors.

The president also urged for strengthening of relations between the nations of the region, the development of tourism, joint ventures and the expansion of banking and financial cooperation between neighbors.