Rouhani: Iran's gov't to make delayed payments to helthcare sector workers

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept.7

Trend:

Iran's government will make the delayed payments to the workers of the healthcare industry soon, the country's President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Major priorities are public health, supplying necessary goods to people and providing basic material to factories for production," said Rouhani.

"Therefore supplying medicine is part of our main strategies and related organizations have made plans to avoid any shortages," he added.

"The Central Bank of Iran and the Plan and Budget Organization of Iran are expected to pay the delayed wages of healthcare workers from a special budget set for fighting the Coronavirus," he said.

The president made the remarks during the meeting with the members of the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters, where the Central Bank Iran (CBI) governor submitted a report on the CBI measures to supply foreign currency to import basic materials for pharmaceutical production.

Iran's Minister of Road and Urban Development has also provided a report on the housing sector, and ways to attract investments for housing construction projects that would increase employment.