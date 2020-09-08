Iran gov't pays out compensations to businesses for COVID-19 related damages

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept. 8

Trend:

Iran's Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian announced a 168 percent increase in payments for local businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.



“The total government`s support to businesses suffered by the coronavirus outbreak reached $897 million,” Nahavandian said during the 25th meeting of the working group to cope with the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

"The country's banking network should act with national responsibility to expedite the payments to businesses," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 391,100 people have been infected, and 22,542 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 337,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.