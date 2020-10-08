Iran’s non-oil exports value hits $13.5bn in H1

Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade put the country’s non-oil exports value in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sept. 22) at $13.5 billion, Trend reports citing Mehr.

At the condition that spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, has decreased international trade as much as 14 percent, exports value of non-oil commodities of the country in the first half of the current year hit $13.5 billion.

Speaking in a Joint Working Group for Exports Promotion, Employment and Economic Affairs in Zanjan province on Tue., Hamid Zadboum emphasized significance of export of non-oil commodities following the considerable reduction in price of oil products and stated, “Today, supporting export of non-oil goods has been turned into an important duty for all economic organizations and enterprises in the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that about $16.7 billion worth of products were imported into the country in the first six months of current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

In tough coronavirus condition and unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran, the country witnessed considerable 34% decline in exporters, deputy industry minister added.

Considering the severe sanctions imposed against Iran and also corona condition overshadowing the country, he called on all responsible officials to support exports.

Iran enjoys high capacity of exporting products, valued at $100 billion, to 15 neighboring countries, the issue of which should be taken into serious consideration, head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) stressed.