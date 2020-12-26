Iran launches home appliances exhibition

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.26

Trend:

The 20th International Exhibition of Home Appliances has started on Friday by applying health protocols without the attendance of foreign companies and public visitors.

The four-day exhibition is held after necessary coordination with the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus by full compliance with health protocols. A total of 175 domestic production units are present at the exhibition, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Virtual exhibition and webinar are to be held during the four days exhibition featuring officials, producers, and industrialists for units and people that couldn’t attend the exhibition.

The released statistics by the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade of Iran indicate that about 3 million refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions have been produced in the country in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

About 1.3 million refrigerators were produced during the first eight months of the current Iranian year domestically that had a 29.2 percent increase compared to the same time last Iranian year.

During this time 665,200 washing machines were produced by domestic factories that show a 58.2 percent increase compared to the same time last Iranian year.

Domestic production of television sets increased 62.5 percent in current Iranian year compare to last Iranian year and 801,600 sets were produced while water air conditioner production have declined 11.2 percent compared to last Iranian year and domestic factories had produced 758,200 sets.