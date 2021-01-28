Iran exports $594mn non-oil goods to EAEU member states

Islamic Republic of Iran exported $594 million worth of non-oil products to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of a Conference entitled “Iran and Eurasia Relations” on Wed., Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari said that the country imported $396 million worth of non-oil products from EAEU in return.

In a competitive economy, countries grow, he said, adding, “Accordingly, unions were set up in east Asia and could settle both security and economic challenges.”

He then pointed to the issue of transport as the most important issue in economic relations between Iran and Eurasia, and added, “Given the suitable situation of road fleet, we can increase the transport via land among countries,”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khansari pointed to the issue of exchanging technology and technical knowhow between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union and stated, “In the field of training, we enjoy high capability to expedite bilateral exchanges and communications.”

Turning to the issue of single currency unit between EAEU member states, Khansari added, “Using a currency pact instead of US dollar can reduce monopoly of dollar, so that it will be benefit of all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

He then referred to the initiative of “One Belt One Road” that can be a successful model between countries for the development of regional peace and stated, “It is hoped that Islamic Republic of Iran would enhance its ties with EAEU’s member states in line with realizing most economic objectives.”