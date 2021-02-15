Iran to increase control over its borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

Trend:

Iran to increase control over borders and it's entrances especially from countries that were infected by COVID-19, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"There should be more efforts to implement health regulations, anyone entering the country should comply to regulations, including testing and quarantine since lives of millions depend on it," said Rouhani.

"It is important to identify the various mutations of COVID-19 fast, while the governors and provincial authorities should implemented health precautions and test individuals traveling from one province to another and quarantine the infected," he said.

Rouhani said there are already warnings for the 'fourth wave' of COVID-19, so the relevant structures in Iran should stay cautious.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.