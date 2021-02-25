Iranian president inaugurates Abyek-Varamin Highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the Abyek-Varamin Highway, known as Qadir Highway, by video conference.

The construction of the 158-kilometer Qadir Highway began in 2015, Trend reports citing IRNA.

This project has been implemented with 30 percent participation from the government and 70 percent of private investors with a credit of $809 million.

Qadir Highway is passing through the four provinces of Qazvin, Alborz, Markazi, and Tehran.

A total of 49 large bridges, 690 small bridges, 2 tunnels, 12 intersections, and 32 parking lots have been constructed during the construction of this highway.

The purpose of this project is to complete a part of the east-west and north-south corridors. Its operation will shorten the route and facilitate the passage between the northwestern regions of the country to the northeastern.

