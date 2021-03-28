Iran yearly gas output up 6%

The Deputy Director of Dispatching Operations at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced a 6% increase in Iran’s annual sweet gas production, Trend reports citing Mehr.

"Fortunately, despite the embargos imposed on the country and obstacles caused by the coronavirus outbreak, growth and development did not stop in Iran and we continue to see an increasing gas output," Ahmad Kazemi said.

Addressing a video conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, Kazemi presented a brief report on the NIGC’s dispatching center in the calendar year of 1399 which ended on March 20.

He said a 6% increase in natural gas production, which is equivalent to 15 billion cubic meters, had been distributed in various sectors, including domestic and commercial, during the year.

"Last year, we were able to deliver more gas to the production sectors and power plants; likewise, more than 5 billion cubic meters were delivered in power plants and more than 3.3 billion cubic meters were sent to major industries such as steel, petrochemicals and refineries," the official added.

According to the official, currently, 37 gas platforms are active in the South Pars offshore gas field, 20 gas refineries are being throughout the country, 39,000 km of transmission lines are operational and 395,000 kilometers of pipelines are active in the provincial gas distribution networks of the country which are responsible for supplying gas to all sectors including the domestic, commercial and other sectors.

Kazemi stated that the daily consumption of gas is currently around 350 million cubic meters per day in the domestic sector, while the figure for major industries is about 130 million cubic meters per day and for power plants is about 160 million cubic meters.

He added currently, exports account for about five percent of production, which is in accordance with the commitments and agreements signed with importing countries.