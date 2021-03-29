Iran reveals details of COVID-19 vaccine import by private sector

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 29

Trend:

The chairman of the Drug Importers Union of Iran Naser Riahi said that any company in Iran that imports COVID-19 vaccine, must sell it to the Food and Drug Administration for distribution, Trend reports via ILNA.

"It should be noted that the coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, and the vaccine manufacturers themselves have announced that they will sell the vaccine at the minimum price," Riahi said.

“Of course, the private sector may enter into commercial trade of the vaccine, but eventually the vaccine will be distributed by the government,” he said.

He went on to say that Iran is not an exception.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.