Iran reveals details of COVID-19 vaccine import by private sector

Business 29 March 2021 14:28 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals details of COVID-19 vaccine import by private sector

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 29

Trend:

The chairman of the Drug Importers Union of Iran Naser Riahi said that any company in Iran that imports COVID-19 vaccine, must sell it to the Food and Drug Administration for distribution, Trend reports via ILNA.

"It should be noted that the coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, and the vaccine manufacturers themselves have announced that they will sell the vaccine at the minimum price," Riahi said.

“Of course, the private sector may enter into commercial trade of the vaccine, but eventually the vaccine will be distributed by the government,” he said.

He went on to say that Iran is not an exception.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Сar exports to improve in 2021 in Georgia - Galt &amp; Taggart
Сar exports to improve in 2021 in Georgia - Galt & Taggart
Iran unveils data on fishing in Gilan Province
Iran unveils data on fishing in Gilan Province
Georgia reveals value of annual profit of pawnshops
Georgia reveals value of annual profit of pawnshops
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbek Chemical Corporation to supply Bukhara Oil Refinery with chemical reagents Oil&Gas 14:42
MOL Group, Kazakhstan agree on amendments to Work Program Oil&Gas 14:40
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 14:40
Сar exports to improve in 2021 in Georgia - Galt & Taggart Business 14:40
Iran unveils data on fishing in Gilan Province Business 14:39
Azerbaijan reveals volume of 2M2021 credit investments Finance 14:35
Georgia reveals value of annual profit of pawnshops Business 14:35
Uzbekistan estimates construction of Tashkent-Andijan toll highway Construction 14:33
Turning Iran-China deal into strategic partnership requires political will - Parliament speaker Business 14:32
Iran reveals details of COVID-19 vaccine import by private sector Business 14:28
Uzbekistan reveals volume of industrial production in Tashkent for 2M2021 Uzbekistan 14:17
New greenhouses put into operation in Turkmenistan Business 14:17
Refinancing rate in Azerbaijan kept unchanged due to economic recovery signs - expert Finance 14:16
Kazakhstan decreases manufacturing of some electrical goods Business 14:15
Simplification of visa regime to further strengthen fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan Politics 14:15
Armenia built so-called "church" in Jabrayil on illegal basis, says Israeli lawyer Politics 14:10
Turkmen delegation to pay working visit to Russia Business 14:04
Details of exports from Iran's Qom Province announced Business 13:57
EBRD to sign Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement with Kazakhstan Business 13:52
Ukraine’s import of Azerbaijani products increases Business 13:50
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 29 Society 13:45
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran soar Finance 13:36
COVID-19 vaccinated person can remain a virus carrier - Azerbaijani professor Society 13:28
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Israel Turkey 13:27
Turkey sees increase in exports of locally-made steel to Kazakhstan Turkey 13:24
Operation of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant may be suspended Nuclear Program 13:19
SOCAR Turkey increases marine pollution response capacity Oil&Gas 13:08
Iraq - first export destination for Iranian products Business 13:02
Iran, China to cooperate against COVID-19 Politics 13:02
Iran's 2M2021 import of grains, legumes from Turkey surges Turkey 13:01
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region ready for raw silk production Business 12:33
Uzbekcosmos eyes establishing co-op with Finnish Technology Corporation ICT 12:33
Turkish airline Anadolujet returns to Georgian market Transport 12:32
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 12:27
2M2021 volume of cargo shipment from UK via Turkish ports unveiled Turkey 12:26
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Tajikistan Politics 12:21
Azerbaijan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 12:18
Iran to issue loans for production of herbal plants Business 12:18
Azerbaijan's Komtec discusses recent development in BakiKart transportation cards Economy 12:17
FSB exposes group making fake medical documents required to enter Russia Russia 12:13
Geostat reveals number of active pawnshops in Georgia Business 12:12
France, EU close to a deal on Air France bailout Europe 12:09
Farmers in Iran's Qazvin Province provided with agricultural machinery Business 12:09
Uzbekistan, Turkey identify steps to increase volume of mutual trade Uzbekistan 12:08
UAE firm to manufacture Chinese Sinopharm vaccine from April Arab World 12:05
Elbit to provide night vision goggles to German police Europe 12:02
Kazakhstan sees decrease in revenues from road cargo transportation Transport 11:53
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:53
Saudi Jamjoom Pharma eyes entering Uzbek market Uzbekistan 11:52
Uzbekneftegaz launches 2nd stage of compressor station at Zevarda field Oil&Gas 11:52
Uzbekistan, Hungary talk joint projects for biofertilizers production Uzbekistan 11:52
Turkmenistan names planned volume of oil exports in transit through Russia Oil&Gas 11:50
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to be incentivized for making products of high added value ICT 11:36
Azerbaijan records growth in production value of machines, equipment Business 11:35
Azerbaijan's exports to US surge Business 11:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:29
Kazakhstan’s service company to buy spares via tender Tenders 11:29
Turkmen products sold to number of countries on exchange Business 11:28
Azerbaijani Economy Minister talks active enterprises of Balakhani Industrial Park Business 11:06
Azerbaijan's 2M2021 import of tobacco products up in value Business 11:06
Uzbekneftegaz to buy drilling tools via tender Tenders 11:05
Saudis likely move to reverse oil cut only in July Oil&Gas 11:00
Iran issues licenses for establishment of several enterprises Qazvin Province Business 10:54
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fall Finance 10:54
Bangabandhu's vision went beyond physical borders, social divisions: PM Modi Other News 10:47
China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020 Other News 10:46
PM Modi meets community leaders, mukhtijoddhas, youth achievers in Bangladesh Other News 10:46
India, Bangladesh exhange MOUs, PM Modi hands over COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Other News 10:44
Alternative routes to Suez Canal and their disadvantages Oil&Gas 10:31
Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash Europe 10:28
National Iranian Drilling Company starts excavations in two oil fields Oil&Gas 10:28
Azerbaijan discloses 2M2021 data on crude oil export to Croatia Oil&Gas 10:28
No traces of Armenian history in Jabrayil district says, Azerbaijani scientist Politics 10:27
Number of total coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan passes 82,000 Uzbekistan 10:14
Iran issues housing loans to low-income families Finance 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.29 Finance 10:14
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for gas turbine generator via tender Tenders 10:14
Baker Hughes accelerating digitalization of its operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:06
Iran shares data on industrial electricity consumption Business 10:05
Iranian ships stuck in Suez Canal traffic jam - Shipping Companies Association of Iran Business 10:05
Iran-China agreement indicates economic and cultural cooperation Business 10:04
Baker Hughes ensuring continuous improvement of operation effectiveness in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:02
Baker Hughes sums up operation results in Azerbaijan in 2020 Oil&Gas 09:58
Iran and China sign comprehensive cooperation accord Business 09:55
Iranian president discusses Iran-China relations Business 09:55
Iran, China 25-year strategic agreement to strengthen bilateral relations - Iranian FM Business 09:55
Iran expects Chinese investments in mining sector Business 09:54
Iran's GTC declares data of wheat purchasing Business 09:39
Exports from Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province increase Business 09:39
Iran to boost tea production Business 09:38
Iran to create joint transport companies with other countries - Minister Transport 09:38
Iran to launch guaranteed purchase of wheat program Business 09:37
Oil slumps as Suez Canal container ship starts to move Oil&Gas 09:37
Georgia sees increase in export of flours, meals, pellets to Turkey Business 09:36
Ceyhan terminal transships over 48 million tons of ACG oil since early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:25
Toyota presses Australia to promote roll-out of hydrogen fuel stations Other News 09:16
Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to connect Southeast Asia and America US 09:14
Australia's Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle Other News 08:55
1,492 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 241,873 Kazakhstan 08:39
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated: Inch Cape Other News 08:05
All news