Iran talks possible suspension of flights to Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 5

Trend:

Flights from Iran to Turkey are going in accordance with schedule, there are no plans to suspend them until an official announcement of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus of Iran, Secretary of Iran's Aviation Companies Association Maghsoud Asadi Samani told Trend.

"The flights to Turkey continue, and so far all of the have been carried out according to schedule," he said.

He said there were no plans to suspend flights to Turkey at the moment due to the increase in the coronavirus cases, but warned of the possible new measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak at the common border.

"The issue of suspending the flights will be discussed at the next meeting of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus," Samani said.

“If the Committee announces the flight suspension plan, the flights of airlines to Turkey will be canceled," he said.

Currently, there are more than 10 daily flights between Iran and two Turkish cities from Imam Khomeini Airport and 3 other airports of the country.