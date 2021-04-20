Iran to implement extensive and maximum vaccination plan - President Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 20

Trend:

Iranian President said an extensive and maximum vaccination against Covid-19 is at the top of the government`s agenda.

The 239th government's economic coordination headquarters meeting was held today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing IRNA

In this meeting, the Minister of Agriculture Jihad and the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade presented a report on the production of agricultural products.

Referring to the government's efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production, the President said that the government adopted supportive policies such as increasing the guaranteed purchase rate over the past eight years, achieving self-sufficiency and maintaining food security of wheat, despite sanctions.”

Presenting a report on the Covid-19 domestic vaccines, the President clarified that the supply and production of vaccines and vaccination of the people is the first priority of the government.

"Despite the pressures caused by the economic war and the inhumane sanctions, different parts of the government have tried to provide the vaccine, despite restrictions such as lack of vaccines in the world and high demand from all countries,” said President Rouhani.