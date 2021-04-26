Price gap at Iran's steel market causes smuggling - Iran Steel Producers Association

Business 26 April 2021 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
Price gap at Iran's steel market causes smuggling - Iran Steel Producers Association
Baku entitled to demand compensation from Armenia – Russian political analyst
Baku entitled to demand compensation from Armenia – Russian political analyst
Karabakh suffered from Armenian occupation for nearly 3 decades - Turkish MP
Karabakh suffered from Armenian occupation for nearly 3 decades - Turkish MP
Important to observe int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future - Chancellor of Germany
Important to observe int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future - Chancellor of Germany
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Biden’s statement on 1915 events to push Turkey even further away from US - Svante Cornell Turkey 14:46
Price gap at Iran's steel market causes smuggling - Iran Steel Producers Association Business 14:42
551 oxygen generation plants to be setup across India through PM Cares Fund: PMO Other News 14:35
India waives customs duty on Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen-related equipment import for 3 months Other News 14:35
Covid-19: India in talks with UAE, Singapore to import oxygen tankers Other News 14:34
IAF brings oxygen containers from Singapore, Navy on standby Other News 14:33
Send AstraZeneca Vaccine To India: Indian-American Lawmaker To Biden Other News 14:32
Burj Khalifa lights up to show UAE's support for India during COVID-19 crisis Other News 14:32
Volume of cargo transited via China - Europe route through Kazakhstan up Transport 14:30
Uzbekistan aims at close co-op with Azerbaijan in communications sphere Business 14:26
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 70,000 Society 14:22
Bringing liquidity to Iran's stock market should revive shareholders' trust Business 14:20
I invite companies from friendly countries to join large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories, size of which is 4 times larger than Luxembourg - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:19
“Zangazur transportation corridor” will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:17
Iran's NISOC announces amount of savings on de-emulsifier consumption Oil&Gas 14:15
Joining of a new shareholder to GoldenPay will positively impact the company’s development Economy 14:10
There was no hope that Armenia would comply with demands of Security Council resolutions - President Aliyev Politics 14:09
Recognition of fictional "Armenian genocide" by US president - big political mistake - Azerbaijani MP Politics 14:09
All Azerbaijani cities, villages have been razed to ground by Armenia during occupation - President Aliyev Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace, security in region - President Aliyev Politics 14:05
We are deeply concerned by “vaccine nationalism” - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:04
Close to 1,4M vaccine doses have been used, it constitutes 14% of our total population - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
Uzbekistan exempts import of vegetable oil from taxes Uzbekistan 13:55
Export Guarantee Fund of Iran beats new record on export support Business 13:52
US should correct its mistake - Turkish defense minister Politics 13:47
Kazakhstan's KEGOC looks to pay out dividends for 2020 Business 13:46
What will drive oil price hike over short term? Oil&Gas 13:40
Kazakhstan’s National Bank makes decision on base rate Finance 13:30
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to reorganize subordinate company Transport 13:29
CNPC becomes biggest sponsor of forum on attracting investments to Turkmen oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 13:29
US embassy in Baku to be informed of concern about incident in LA – MFA Politics 13:18
Georgia sees increase in Residential Property Price Index Business 13:09
Georgia sees increase in export-import of toys Business 13:09
Georgian government starting large-scale urban renewal program Business 13:09
Uzbekistan reveals total insurance payments for 2020 Uzbekistan 13:08
Uzbekistan to export various types of legumes to Iran Uzbekistan 13:08
EIB to support Georgia in terms of both financing and rapprochement with EU Finance 13:08
Volume of electricity generated at Iran's Rey TPP growing Oil&Gas 13:07
Number of Turkey-registered Georgian companies in 1Q2021 down Turkey 13:07
Iran boosts production of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 13:06
MasterCard intends to work with Turkmenistan to improve level of electronic payments Finance 13:06
Kazakhstan's exports to Lithuania down multifold Business 13:05
Armenia must stay out of diaspora's influence to ensure peace in region - Turkey's Presidential Administration Politics 13:03
Azerbaijan partaking in preparation of legal framework for using artificial intelligence ICT 12:53
Azerbaijan launches mobile app to prevent water leakage ICT 12:51
US sees increase in imports of Turkish-made cars Turkey 12:51
Former SecGen of OIC condemns Biden's statement on so-called "Armenian genocide" Politics 12:33
Azerbaijan's Agroservice OJSC signs tender contract Business 12:28
Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE's Mubadala for $1.1 bln Israel 12:25
European Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer Europe 12:24
Azerbaijani NGOs strongly condemn US president's wrong position on so-called 'Armenian genocide' Politics 12:19
Slovakia may launch registration for vaccination with Sputnik V this week Europe 12:19
Moderna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines US 12:16
Uzbekistan Airways increases flights to South Korea Iran 12:11
Uzbekistan reveals number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:11
ADB invites Turkmenistan to participate in high-level meeting of CAREC Program Turkmenistan 12:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan issues activity license to another investment company Finance 12:11
Uzbekistan considers supplying metallurgical products to Japan Uzbekistan 12:10
President Aliyev addresses UN 77th session of Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (VIDEO) Politics 12:09
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 12:05
Georgia reports 521 new cases of coronavirus for April 26 Georgia 12:02
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan agree on operating regimes for water reservoirs Kazakhstan 11:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Poladly village (VIDEO) Politics 11:52
Azerbaijan signs contracts for tomato supplies to Belarus, Ukraine Business 11:51
J&J vaccine study to resume in South Africa on Wednesday US 11:38
Uzbekistan Tajikistan talk bilateral co-op in international road transport Transport 11:36
Russian agro-complex plans to boost rice export to Azerbaijan Business 11:36
Nepal sees surge in COVID-19 infections, over 10,000 cases registered in last four days Other News 11:35
UK to send 'vital medical equipment' to India to help fight COVID-19 Other News 11:31
Iranian president discusses gov't assistance for capital market Politics 11:24
India to launch data relay satellite to track Gaganyaan Other News 11:23
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against Covid-19 Other News 11:22
Turkey not excluding closure of Incirlik military base Turkey 11:16
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran increases Finance 11:12
Turkish municipality announces tender for road repairs Turkey 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:10
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (April 19 through April 23) Finance 11:09
Iran is negotiating to purchase new airplanes Business 11:08
Large industrial enterprises in Iran to buy electricity from IRENEX Oil&Gas 10:52
Iran shares data on cargo transportation through Jolfa border terminal Transport 10:47
Iran Shipping Line Group requires support to increase production Business 10:46
Iran continues to provide loans to transportation companies amid COVID-19 Business 10:46
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices of platinum, palladium Finance 10:45
Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan buy various products on Turkmen exchange Business 10:43
Azerbaijani MFA calls to mobilize int'l efforts to close Armenian Metsamor NPP Politics 10:36
Head of Germany’s Saxony state calls for recognizing Sputnik V vaccinations Europe 10:34
Oil falls as India's COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand Oil&Gas 10:29
Iran's NIGTC announces tender to buy gas equipment Tenders 10:26
Iran's TEDPIX sees decrease Business 10:26
Iran imports vaccine production equipment Business 10:26
Iran to halve electricity consumption of gov't departments Politics 10:25
Iran Chamber of Commerce talks possible release of Iran's frozen assets from Iraq Business 10:25
Azerbaijani MFA makes statement on anniversary of Chernobyl tragedy Politics 10:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.26 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijan eyes to resume direct flights with Pakistan - ambassador Transport 10:19
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan increases Finance 10:14
Georgia can exchange electricity with several countries simultaneously - former PM Oil&Gas 10:13
Georgian MFIs see increase in consolidated assets and liabilities Finance 10:12
Total amount of loans issued by Georgian MFIs down Finance 10:12
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 65 million barrels YTD Oil&Gas 10:11
All news