Iran imposes restrictions on Indian ship crews due to new COVID-19 mutation

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 27

Trend:

The Director General of Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan and Baluchestan Province said that so far, there has been no Indian coronavirus mutation case reported in Chabahar or other province`s ports.

Due to the prevalence of the New versions of the coronavirus , for the past two days, special protocols have been operated for the ships of Indian origin, the Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) Behrouz Aqaee said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

He went on to say that India's neighbors have also been infected with the Indian coronavirus due to their extensive trade with India. “Therefore, Pakistan is no exception to this issue, and in addition to the application of strict protocols in maritime and air transport, strict protocols should be applied on the land borders with Pakistan.”

"For the past two days, we have updated the health protocols related to the Coronavirus," he said. "Every ship that enters the ports of Chabahar from India or even stopped for a while in the Indian ports will be included in the list of ships that must be monitored."

Emphasizing that the entry of Indian ships to the ports of Chabahar is not prohibited, he said that not only the ships from india but even the ships with shortstops in Indian ports are subject to special health protocols.

He went on to add that there is no in person communication between the manpower of Iranian ports and the crews of these ships, he said that the crew of these ships should not enter the ports of Chabahar and are not allowed to leave the ship.

He noted that the unloading and loading of ships in Chabahar port is done mechanized.

The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face,” President Hassan Rouhani said in remarks broadcast on state TV. Without revealing if any cases from the Indian mutation were detected in Iran he said that it was “more dangerous” than the British and Brazilian variant. Additionally, he also instructed eastern provinces to ascertain that the virus does not cross the boundaries in the country.

Meanwhile, Iranian civil aviation has stated that the organisation announced on local media that all flights to and from India and Pakistan would be halted from April 25 Midnight.