Iran exports of goods increase by 50% this spring: minister

Alireza Razm Hosseini, Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, said Sun. that Iranian exports rose by 50% in the first quarter of the Iranian year of 1400 as compared to last year's first quarter, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Alireza Razm Hosseini made the remarks in a ceremony in Sabzevar in North Khorasan Province on Sunday.

The industry minister said that the sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic could not stop Iran's exports last year and this current Iranian year of 1400 (beginning on March 21, 2021), saying that through the efforts and planning of the administration apparatuses and the cooperation of the Judicial system, the Iranian exporters could overcome the hurdles and increase their exports volume.

"Exports of goods from the country in the first three months of this year increased by 50% compared to the same period last year and the country's trade balance was positive and reached $ 500 million," he noted.

Razm Hosseini's comments come a dat after the Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboom said on Saturday that Iran's exports to other countries increased by 68% in the first three months of the current Iranian year of 1400.

The TPOI head said that the value of exported goods and services increased by 68% as compared to last year's first three months and in terms of their weight, the exports witnessed 38% growth.