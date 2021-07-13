Iran to import more COVID-19 vaccine by next week

TEHRAN, Iran, July 13

Trend:

Iran will receive 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by next week, spokesman for Iran`s National Committee on Combating Coronavirus Alireza Raiesi said, Trend reports via YJC.

He noted that the government has distributed some 8.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine until yesterday.

Following the upcoming batch of vaccines, Iran plans to receive another batch of 7 million doses the week after that.

Referring to the number of domestic 'Cov-Barekat COVID-19' vaccine shots delivered to the Ministry of Health, he said that this vaccine encountered some issues on the production line.

He anticipated that the Barakat Pharmaceutical Group will deliver one million doses of its vaccines to the Ministry of Health, by the mid-August.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.