Tehran Stock Exchange performance drops on July 13

Business 13 July 2021 17:06 (UTC+04:00)
Iran shares data on exports from South Khorasan Province Business 17:36
Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounts USD 2.8 bln Kyrgyzstan 17:34
Kuwait shuts down children's activities to combat coronavirus Arab World 17:32
Iran starts extraction from Sivand oil field Oil&Gas 17:26
All parties should comply with JCPOA commitments - Iranian official Politics 17:26
Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets up Turkey 17:23
Turkish ministry discloses volume of cargo shipment through Ambarli port Turkey 17:22
Israel cabinet to vote on 2021-2022 budget in early August Israel 17:22
Bank of Russia to simplify Russian issuers’ entry on foreign markets Russia 17:19
Iran's water rights policy is based on fairness - official Business 17:18
Turkmenistan increases gasoline production Oil&Gas 17:18
Iran provides advances to agriculture sector Business 17:17
U.S. small business optimism rises despite labor shortage, inflation worries US 17:17
Bread price in Georgia rises up Business 17:15
EU approves economic recovery plans of Italy, France, Spain Europe 17:12
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage of liberated Kalbajar district's Boyagly village Azerbaijan 17:11
International Climate Fund allocates financial aid for Georgia Business 17:10
Iran increases electricity generation capacity Business 17:07
Assets of Azerbaijan's ASB Bank shrink in 2Q2021 Finance 17:06
Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center received by Director General of UN Geneva office (PHOTO) Society 16:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 13 Society 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 133 more COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries Society 16:40
Goldman Sachs profit soars on global dealmaking frenzy US 16:39
Georgia discusses epidemiological situation in country Georgia 16:39
Azerbaijan records multifold growth in lending to electricity, gas, steam, water supply Finance 16:38
Azerbaijan's Trade House to be established in Japan - ambassador Economy 16:32
Nar CEO: ‘Providing the best customer experience is our passion - and our commitment to our customers!’ Society 16:16
Tajik Foreign Minister receives SCO Secretary General Tajikistan 16:04
Azerbaijani NAM chairmanship succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions - President Aliyev Politics 16:02
Azerbaijani chairmanship intends to develop parliamentary dimension of cooperation among NAM Member States - President Aliyev Politics 15:56
Uzbekistan reveals volume of banking system assets Finance 15:53
Kremlin says no preparations underway for possible Putin-Zelensky meeting Russia 15:52
Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores possibility of setting up institutional network for NAM youth - President Aliyev Politics 15:51
Kazakhstan shares data on meat export Business 15:50
Azerbaijan to improve online education management methods ICT 15:48
Turkey’s export of furniture and timber up Turkey 15:43
Head of OSCE center in Turkmenistan reveals main co-op achievements Business 15:42
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at Mid-term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement in video format (VIDEO) Politics 15:40
Iran ready to exchange all prisoners with US – government spokesman Politics 15:36
Two major projects worth USD 95.5M implemented in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 Kyrgyzstan 15:36
Turkey's export value of grains, legumes up in 1H2021 Turkey 15:34
India-UAE travel: High-level talks on to resume regular flights Other News 15:30
All documents required for emergency use listing of Covaxin submitted to WHO: Bharat Biotech Other News 15:29
Iran begins excavations in Mansourabad oil field Oil&Gas 15:29
Sundar Pichai: “I am an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,” Other News 15:27
Italian media highlight ecological disaster on Okhchuchay river running via Azerbaijan Politics 15:22
Leviathan partners advance fifth well drilling to 2022 Israel 15:21
Ever Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters Arab World 15:18
Restrictions for unvaccinated citizens justified by global COVID situation - Kremlin Russia 15:17
Several port facilities to be put into operation in Iran Transport 15:04
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation reveals revenue volume Oil&Gas 14:56
COVID-19 certificates integrated into Azerbaijan's myGov.az gov't website Society 14:53
Iran's trade with Russia kept afloat thanks to Azerbaijan Business 14:52
PepsiCo raises full-year profit forecast as soda demand jumps US 14:45
Cargo transportation in Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port down Transport 14:44
Azerbaijan developing algorithms to improve efficiency of e-management ICT 14:37
Iran discloses amount of investment in industrial sector of Semnan Province Business 14:31
Iran sees increase in trade with EAEU Business 14:29
Iran to impose tax on empty properties Business 14:28
Azernews and Yeni Safak launch joint Azerbaijani-Turkish media project (PHOTO) Society 14:23
Turkey doubles export of goods to D-8 member-states Turkey 14:11
Iran to import more COVID-19 vaccine by next week Business 14:07
First research of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccine combination under completion in Azerbaijan Society 14:04
Azerbaijani president receives Russian deputy PM Politics 14:01
SOCAR in talks with Turkish partners on drilling works in near abroad Oil&Gas 13:56
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of rolled metal Tenders 13:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 13 Society 13:51
Iran sees increase in passenger car transits via Khorramshahr port Transport 13:50
Azerbaijan - main importer of products from Russia’s Perm territory Economy 13:50
Kazakhstan, Belarus to compare construction prices at state level Kazakhstan 13:49
Turkey’s export of clothes to world markets up Turkey 13:48
Iran to launch new roads in number of provinces Transport 13:44
Military victory in Tovuz - prelude to complete liberation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory – US expert Commentary 13:36
Kazakhstan's main goods exported to Central Asia announced Kazakhstan 13:35
Uzbekistan, WB discuss measures to mitigate negative impact of COVID-19 on economy Finance 13:26
Anglo Asian Mining company continues to pay dividends for 2020 Economy 13:22
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks increase Finance 13:18
Electricity generation of Iran's largest power plant increases Oil&Gas 13:17
New varieties of cotton grown in Iran - ministry Business 13:15
Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry inks contract for ICT services, facilities ICT 13:11
Hotel price index up in Georgia for June 2021 Business 13:09
Japan to donate AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 13:09
Fees on voluntary personal insurance slightly down in Azerbaijan Finance 13:00
Azerbaijan Railways' affiliate launches export of domestic cement to Georgia Transport 12:58
Georgia sees increase in international tourist flow Tourism 12:56
Indian EAM S Jaishankar, Cyprus Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation, Travel Amid Pandemic Other News 12:55
Bangladesh One Of Major Engines Of Growth In Region: Foreign Secretary Other News 12:54
'Will Strengthen The Commercial Roll-out Of Sputnik V In Coming Weeks': Dr. Reddy's Other News 12:54
Indian EAM Jaishankar to attend SCO Foreign Ministers meet in Tajikistan Other News 12:53
Nepal, India sign deal for $1.3 billion Lower Arun Hydropower project Other News 12:51
Saudi Aramco drops Morgan Stanley on gas pipelines deal Arab World 12:39
Tajikistan reports 34 new coronavirus cases Tajikistan 12:35
Georgian external merchandise trade on the rise Georgia 12:29
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan growing Finance 12:28
Belarus interested in attracting Azerbaijani carriers to operate flights to Minsk Transport 12:28
6.0 earthquake jolts Kamchatka’s coast Russia 12:22
France fines Google 500 mln euros over copyright row Europe 12:20
Driving safety co GreenRoad Insights plans TASE IPO Israel 12:18
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches KGS 271 bln in six months of 2021 Kyrgyzstan 12:15
