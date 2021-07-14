Necessary permits to build new power plants in Iran issued

The CEO of Iran's Thermal Power Generation Company said that necessary permits have been issued to construct new power plants to meet the demands of industry sector, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Mohsen Tarztalab said on Tuesday that the industrial power plants will be constructed within the next three years.

He said that the permit was issued after Energy Ministry and the Industry Ministry consulted for months to meet the needs of the industry sector.

"For several months now, negotiations have been underway between the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade and the Ministry of Energy, and it was decided that ministry of industry and industrial units to invest in thermal power plants," the CEO said.

Tarztalab added that the "Today, a permit was issued for the construction of these power plants so that the industrial sector, which is the biggest consumers in the country, could build a power plant for itself, and the construction of 10,536 MW of power plants was handed over to the industrial sector."

He added that constructing these combined cycle power plants will take three years.