Iran talks trade with Afghanistan amid recent Taliban actions

Business 14 July 2021 09:24 (UTC+04:00)
Iran talks trade with Afghanistan amid recent Taliban actions
All parties should comply with JCPOA commitments - Iranian official
All parties should comply with JCPOA commitments - Iranian official
Iran ready to exchange all prisoners with US – government spokesman
Iran ready to exchange all prisoners with US – government spokesman
Iran`s private sector purchases 'AstraZeneca' COVID-19 vaccine from India
Iran`s private sector purchases 'AstraZeneca' COVID-19 vaccine from India
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EIA predicts decline in Brent crude oil price Oil&Gas 10:17
Illegal Armenian troops open fire at positions of Azerbaijani Army around Shusha Politics 10:10
Trial over espionage-accused Armenians starts at Baku Court on Grave Crimes (PHOTO) Politics 10:10
Russian inspectors to visit military facility in Slovenia on July 15 Russia 10:01
Oil prices slip as drop in Chinese crude imports rings alarm bells on demand US 09:59
China attaches importance to strengthening ties with Turkmenistan Business 09:58
Latvian ministry talks mutual direct investments with Georgia Finance 09:53
India assures Afghanistan of cooperation in strengthening consensus for political settlement Other News 09:37
Kazakhstan twofold boosts exports to Iran Finance 09:36
Iran talks trade with Afghanistan amid recent Taliban actions Business 09:24
1,398 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 09:23
Liabilities of Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran increase in 2Q2021 Finance 09:14
Kazakhstan considering issues related to implementation of digital currency Finance 09:10
17 killed, 5 injured after building collapses in east China's Jiangsu Other News 08:51
Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran completes 2Q2021 with profit Finance 08:28
Necessary permits to build new power plants in Iran issued Business 08:25
Kazakhstan sees record number of new daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:10
Volume of cargo shipment through Turkish BOTAS port disclosed Turkey 08:01
Export price of peaches and apricots up in Georgia Business 08:00
Malta abandons plan to ban unvaccinated travellers from entry Europe 07:17
Brazil reports 1,605 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:29
British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power Europe 05:51
Amazon to hire 100,000 U.S. veterans, military spouses by 2024 Other News 05:05
Israel reports 1,198 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:22
One man dies in anti-government protest in Cuba Other News 03:41
Biden picks former GOP senator as ambassador to Turkey US 03:10
Turkey reports 6,285 new COVID-19 cases, total at 5,493,244 Turkey 02:35
WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID vaccines Other News 02:02
Blinken to stress ASEAN's central role in ministerial meeting US 01:11
Olympic chief Thomas Bach praises Tokyo’s readiness to host Summer Games Other News 00:28
Azerbaijan to increase average daily oil production in 2022 - EIA Oil&Gas 13 July 23:59
Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened with Shusha Declaration - Turkish FM Politics 13 July 23:43
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port declines Transport 13 July 23:40
Azerbaijani state committee to put state property up for auction Business 13 July 23:40
President Erdogan, China’s Xi discuss cooperation, COVID-19 fight Turkey 13 July 23:39
Mudflow kills 8 in eastern Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13 July 23:27
Kazakh investors want to build joint trading houses in Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan 13 July 22:59
11 bln doses needed to vaccinate 70 pct of world to end COVID-19: UN chief Other News 13 July 22:40
Georgia sees increase in interest rate on local currency loans Finance 13 July 22:16
Israel's trade deficit up 69 pct in H1 Israel 13 July 22:15
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Belgium transported via Turkish ports Turkey 13 July 21:38
Armenian Foreign Ministry should understand new situation in region already - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 13 July 21:28
EU to continue expanding its co-op with Turkmenistan - ambassador Business 13 July 21:08
IEA announces growth rates and forecasts for oil production in 2021 Oil&Gas 13 July 21:07
Uzbek Finance Ministry places two tranches of Eurobonds Finance 13 July 21:06
Liabilities of Azerbaijan Industry Bank down as of 2Q2021 Finance 13 July 21:04
Iran to electrify Tehran-Garmsar railway Business 13 July 21:03
Azerbaijan’s Baku and Georgia’s Tbilisi become twin towns Politics 13 July 19:55
Jordanian newspapers publish articles about pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay river (PHOTO) Politics 13 July 19:36
Assets of Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran increase in 2Q2021 Finance 13 July 18:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 13 July 18:27
Azerbaijanis of Canada send protest to German Cronimet on Okhchuchay river's pollution Society 13 July 18:15
Delta strain revealed among 31 people who arrived in Azerbaijan Society 13 July 18:06
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 18:05
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 July 18:03
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 18:02
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was left in past - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 July 18:01
Mines slow down reconstruction process in liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 July 18:01
We highly appreciate constant support of NAM countries to territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 July 17:55
Glorious victory of Azerbaijan is triumph of international law, justice, and NAM values - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 17:52
Azerbaijan raised unified voice of NAM, actively defended Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 17:51
In face of global health crisis, "vaccine nationalism" is worrisome - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 July 17:49
Azerbaijan put forward number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against pandemic - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 17:42
In short period of time, Azerbaijan gained great respect, confidence in Non-Aligned Movement - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 17:40
Azerbaijan ASB Bank finishes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 13 July 17:40
Iran shares data on exports from South Khorasan Province Business 13 July 17:36
Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounts USD 2.8 bln Kyrgyzstan 13 July 17:34
Kuwait shuts down children's activities to combat coronavirus Arab World 13 July 17:32
Iran starts extraction from Sivand oil field Oil&Gas 13 July 17:26
All parties should comply with JCPOA commitments - Iranian official Politics 13 July 17:26
Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets up Turkey 13 July 17:23
Turkish ministry discloses volume of cargo shipment through Ambarli port Turkey 13 July 17:22
Israel cabinet to vote on 2021-2022 budget in early August Israel 13 July 17:22
Bank of Russia to simplify Russian issuers’ entry on foreign markets Russia 13 July 17:19
Iran's water rights policy is based on fairness - official Business 13 July 17:18
Turkmenistan increases gasoline production Oil&Gas 13 July 17:18
Iran provides advances to agriculture sector Business 13 July 17:17
U.S. small business optimism rises despite labor shortage, inflation worries US 13 July 17:17
Bread price in Georgia rises up Business 13 July 17:15
EU approves economic recovery plans of Italy, France, Spain Europe 13 July 17:12
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage of liberated Kalbajar district's Boyagly village Azerbaijan 13 July 17:11
International Climate Fund allocates financial aid for Georgia Business 13 July 17:10
Iran increases electricity generation capacity Business 13 July 17:07
Assets of Azerbaijan's ASB Bank shrink in 2Q2021 Finance 13 July 17:06
Tehran Stock Exchange performance drops on July 13 Business 13 July 17:06
Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center received by Director General of UN Geneva office (PHOTO) Society 13 July 16:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 13 Society 13 July 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 133 more COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries Society 13 July 16:40
Goldman Sachs profit soars on global dealmaking frenzy US 13 July 16:39
Georgia discusses epidemiological situation in country Georgia 13 July 16:39
Azerbaijan records multifold growth in lending to electricity, gas, steam, water supply Finance 13 July 16:38
Azerbaijan's Trade House to be established in Japan - ambassador Economy 13 July 16:32
Nar CEO: ‘Providing the best customer experience is our passion - and our commitment to our customers!’ Society 13 July 16:16
Tajik Foreign Minister receives SCO Secretary General Tajikistan 13 July 16:04
Azerbaijani NAM chairmanship succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 16:02
Azerbaijani chairmanship intends to develop parliamentary dimension of cooperation among NAM Member States - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 15:56
Uzbekistan reveals volume of banking system assets Finance 13 July 15:53
Kremlin says no preparations underway for possible Putin-Zelensky meeting Russia 13 July 15:52
Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores possibility of setting up institutional network for NAM youth - President Aliyev Politics 13 July 15:51
Kazakhstan shares data on meat export Business 13 July 15:50
All news