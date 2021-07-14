Iran to launch numerous highway projects
Latest
Victims give testimony at trial in Baku over Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijani captives (PHOTO)
President Aliyev attends ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement (PHOTO)
Over 5,000 members of families of martyrs and disabled during war attracted to self-employment program – President Aliyev
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev
Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)