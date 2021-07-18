Five countries account for 74% of Iran’s export share in Q1

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran said that five countries of China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan accounted for 74 percent of Iran's export share in first three months of current year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Hamid Zadboum broke the news on Saturday and reiterated that China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan were introduced as Iran’s first export target market in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 21).

He went on to say that China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Afghanistan accounted for 29, 22, 12, 6 and 5 percent of country’ total exports share from March 21 to June 21, 2021 respectively.

Elsewhere in his remarks, TPOI chief said that about 30,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $10.688 billion, were exported from the country in the first three months of the current year (from Mar. 21 to Jun. 21), showing a 38 and 69 percent hike in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported 13,087 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $4.368 billion, in the Iranian month of Khordad (from May 21 to June 21), registering a 52 and 30 percent increase in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to a month earlier.

Iran’s non-oil foreign trade in the first quarter of the current year hit 38,379,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $20.902 billion.