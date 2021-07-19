Iran discussing extension of lockdown

TEHRAN, Iran, July 19

Trend:

The government has suggested to the National Headquarter to Control Coronavirus to extend lockdown in Tehran and Karaj by three more days, said Iran Interior Minister.

The Ministry of Health has expressed concern on the management of illness as the disease is on its fifth wave, said Abdulreza Rahmani Fazli, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"It was suggested three days break would be added to current three day holiday in this week that starts on Wednesday in Tehran and Karaj to control the disease," he noted.

Coronavirus instructions have been issued for all cities in red zones and therefore traveling in these cities is ban and violations would be confronted by fine.

"We ask businesses to collaborate in these days although they have already faced losses," he added.

"It has been decided that all violations should be confronted and it was suggested that people increase compliance to health protocol as it has declined from 77 percent to 50 percent. The meetings made decisions to boost compliance to health protocols," Fazli stressed.