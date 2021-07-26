Iran begins vaccination of public transport drivers

TEHRAN, Iran, July 26

Deputy mayor of Tehran on transportation affairs Seyed Manaf Hashemi has announced that the vaccination of drivers of the public transport fleet started on July 26, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The COVID-19 vaccination of public transport fleet drivers, including taxi drivers, bus drivers and subway drivers, began with the coordination of universities of medical sciences of Iran, Tehran and Shahid Beheshti,” Hashemi said.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Tehran Taxi Organization Mohammad Roshani said that in the first phase, 20,000 taxi drivers will be vaccinated

"According to the plan, since people over 60 have been vaccinated by the Ministry of Health itself, in the first phase we will vaccinate the drivers between ages 50 to 60 years, then 40 to 50 years and so on,” Roshani said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.