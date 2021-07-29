ECO Park in Tehran - symbol of common cultural traditions of member states - ambassador

TEHRAN, Iran, July 29

By Sara Riazi - Trend:

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Iran explained the importance of creating parks such as ECO Park in Tehran in the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO.

"We believe that such parks are a symbol of prosperity and bright future," Ahmet Gurbanov appointed Turkmen ambassador to Iran told Trend.

"The creation of such spaces indicates the spiritual support of the common cultural traditions of the ECO member states. This amusement park is a symbol of lasting friendship between ECO members," he noted.

He continued that in 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a festivity of rich diversity promoting peace and solidarity across regions and generations.

He added that Nowruz is celebrated by all member countries of the ECO.

Referring to the memorandum signed between the Abbas Abad renovation company and the ECO, Gurbanov said that the MoU would allow the ECO member states to hold their sport and recreational events in ECO Park of Tehran.

The revitalization ceremony of ECO Park held in Tehran on June 9, attended by ambassadors of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries.

Abbas Abad Renovation Company and ECO Cultural Institute signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance the level of cooperation and improve the cultural participation of ECO members.

ECO Park with an area of 27,000 square meters in the northern part of Norouz Park in the cultural and tourism region of Abbas Abad, is considered as one of the common cultural characteristics between the member countries of this organization.