Sanctions had little impact on Iran's trade relations with neighboring states: Official

Chairman of Iran's export confederation Mohammad Lahouti on Tuesday said that sanctions have had little impact on Iran's trade relations with neighboring states over the last three years, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Neighboring states were less affected by the imposed sanctions due to traffic routes and historical connections, he pointed out.

Touching on the sanctions imposed by the US, he stated that the sanctions have had little impact on Iran's trade relations with neighboring states.

He pointed to a 65 percent rise in exports and 32 percent of imports in the first four months of the current Iranian year compared to the previous year.