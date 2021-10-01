Iranian president promises to tackle problems facing Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 1

Trend:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi toured Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, promising to tackle the problems, Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Ebrahim Raisi was accompanied by the Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian during his visit to the Tang-e Sorkh dam construction site in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

Reportedly, Tang-e Sorkeh Dam will have a height of 66.5 meters, with a storage capacity of 125 million cubic meters of water.

Iran allocated a total of $104 million of credit for Tang-e Sorkeh Dam construction project, in order to provide sustainable drinking water.