Iranian president promises to tackle problems facing Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province
TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 1
Trend:
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi toured Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, promising to tackle the problems, Trend reports citing IRNA.
President Ebrahim Raisi was accompanied by the Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian during his visit to the Tang-e Sorkh dam construction site in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.
Reportedly, Tang-e Sorkeh Dam will have a height of 66.5 meters, with a storage capacity of 125 million cubic meters of water.
Iran allocated a total of $104 million of credit for Tang-e Sorkeh Dam construction project, in order to provide sustainable drinking water.
