Iranian firms ready to build two power plants in Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iranian companies are ready to set up two 1,000-MW power plants in Lebanon, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib in Beirut on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterated that Iranian firms are ready to build two 1,000-Megawatt power plants in Beirut and south Lebanon in less than 18 months.

During his meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran considers Lebanon its friend, partner and ally in the region.

Iran is fully prepared to help Lebanon overcome its current economic crisis successfully," he emphasized.

Launching two large 1,000-MW power plants in Beirut will be invested by Iranian and Lebanese investors jointly within the framework of joint venture.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to Iran’s nuclear deal and said, “Iran accepts talks as a principle and talked comprehensively with his Lebanese counterpart in this regard.”

“We believe that we are interested in negotiations that will ensure the rights and interests of Iranian people," Iranian foreign minister stressed.

If there is real intention on the part of the other parties and all of them return to their JCPOA obligations, Tehran will return to its obligations in return, he continued.

In nuclear deal, Iran is the only country that has adhered to its obligations until the last moment, and “we will revive this method in case of reciprocal behavior of other parties involved in Iran nuclear talks.”