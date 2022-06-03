Nigeria-Iran Joint Commission meeting to be held on 10th June in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, June 3. The 6th session of the Nigeria-Iran Joint Commission will be held from June 6 to 10 in Tehran, said the statement of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Tehran, Trend reports citing the Public Relations Department of Iran`s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The Nigerian delegation will be led by Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Honorable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. It is expected that about 40 Nigerian officials from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will participate in the event.

A number of agreements on trade and investments, as well as on air services, agriculture, etc., are expected to be signed.

The Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Iran date back to 1976 when the two countries opened diplomatic missions in their respective host capitals.