Austrian businessmen interested in developing ties with Iran, envoy says

Austrian Ambassador to Iran Wolf Dietrich Heim referred to the history of cooperation between Iranian and Austrian businesses and their mutual trust, saying that Austrian businesses are interested in developing ties with Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA

Speaking in a meeting with the chairman of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce Yunes Zhaeleh, Dietrich Heim said Austria's economic structure consists of small and medium-sized companies, but Iranian companies are much larger and that the two sides are interested in resuming their historical relations.

Austria has valuable experience in the fields of air and rail and freight transport and can share these capabilities to develop relations with Iran, he added.

Given the energy-intensive industry plans in European countries, Zhaeleh said, Tabriz can be a good hub for supplying heavy parts of these industries and factories.

He called for facilitating trade ties and visa issuance for businesses to have access to the Austrian markets.