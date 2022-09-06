Iran to increase nuclear power production

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep 6. The Iranian government is planning to increase the share of nuclear power generation to 20 percent, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, Trend citing Mehr News Agency.

Various strategic documents were drafted in the past year that includes offering different services for the development of nuclear power plants and the plan is to raise the share of nuclear electricity production, he said.

He underlined the necessity to generate financial resources from nuclear energy via innovative technologies.

The government agenda is to build nuclear power plants and generate 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity, he noted.

The priority is to have an open door policy and new innovation and move toward quantitative goals, the preliminary actions have been started in this regard, he stressed.

According to the official, Iran has a good potential to become a pole for the design and construction of nuclear power plants in other countries.