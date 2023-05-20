Iranian currency rates for May 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, nine currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to May 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,438 rials.

Currency Rial on May 20 Rial on May 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,337 52,390 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,718 46,697 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,996 4,016 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,873 3,887 1 Danish krone DKK 6,101 6,108 1 Indian rupee INR 507 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,759 136,764 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,717 14,733 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,499 30,541 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,078 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,095 30,150 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,398 26,240 1 South African rand ZAR 2,164 2,179 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,120 2,125 1 Russian ruble RUB 524 524 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 2 7,972 27,931 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,232 31,280 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,137 39,112 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,369 1,379 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,649 31,830 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,752 8,787 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,993 6,002 100 Thai baths THB 122,260 122,506 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,255 9,299 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,645 31,420 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,438 45,478 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,372 9,335 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,602 16,605 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,811 2,824 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,793 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,679 24,801 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,433 74,841 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,197 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.