Iranian currency rates for May 20

Business Materials 20 May 2023 14:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, nine currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to May 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,438 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 20

Rial on May 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,337

52,390

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,718

46,697

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,996

4,016

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,873

3,887

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,101

6,108

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,759

136,764

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,717

14,733

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,499

30,541

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,095

30,150

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,398

26,240

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,164

2,179

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,120

2,125

1 Russian ruble

RUB

524

524

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

2Anchor7,972

27,931

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,232

31,280

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,137

39,112

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,369

1,379

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,649

31,830

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,752

8,787

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,993

6,002

100 Thai baths

THB

122,260

122,506

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,255

9,299

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,645

31,420

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,438

45,478

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,372

9,335

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,602

16,605

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,811

2,824

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,793

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,679

24,801

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,433

74,841

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,197 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,544 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.

