Iran’s non-oil imports from France growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Iran's imports from France increased by 1.7 percent in value and 8.1 percent in volume, during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

As indicated in the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran imported nearly 2,910 tons of goods worth approximately $77 million from France in 4 months.

Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, Iran's imports from France stood at 2,690 tons approximately worth $75.7 million.

Within 4 months, Iran mainly imported various types of equipment and spare parts, various industrial products, medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, petrochemical products, etc. from France.

In the 4th month alone (June 22 through July 22, 2023), Iran imported about 615 tons of goods worth approximately $23.7 million from France.

Overall, Iran imported 11.8 million tons of goods worth $19.5 billion within the first 4 months of the current Iranian year.

This is an increase of 10.8 percent in value and 6.18 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

