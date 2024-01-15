US Department of Energy: Iran sets record for increasing oil production in OPEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. In 2023, Iran set a record for oil production among OPEC member countries, increasing production by 330 thousand barrels per day, according to statistics from the US Department of Energy, Trend reports.

According to the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy, oil production in Iran in 2023 amounted to 2.870 million barrels per day.

By increasing oil production by 330,000 barrels per day in 2023, Iran set a record for the highest oil production increase among OPEC members last year, according to U.S. Department of Energy statistics. “In 2022, Iran produced an average of 2.540 million barrels of oil per day,” follows from the document.

It should be noted that the total volume of OPEC oil production in 2023 decreased by 630 thousand barrels compared to the previous year and reached 26,890 million litres. barrels per day. In 2022, OPEC produced 27.520 million barrels of oil per day.