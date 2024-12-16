Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to December 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 533,624 rials, and one euro is 560,378 rials, while on December 15, one euro was 549,777.

Currency Rial on December 16 Rial on December 15 1 US dollar USD 533,624 523,481 1 British pound GBP 673,630 660,735 1 Swiss franc CHF 597,687 586,352 1 Swedish króna SEK 48,612 47,689 1 Norwegian krone NOK 47,913 46,976 1 Danish krone DKK 75,155 73,719 1 Indian rupee INR 6,293 6,174 1 UAE dirham AED 145,303 142,541 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,729,797 1,696,867 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 191,948 188,299 100 Japanese yens JPY 346,906 340,523 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 68,629 67,325 1 Omani rial OMR 1,386,042 1,359,690 1 Canadian dollar CAD 374,910 367,732 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 307,444 301,613 1 South African rand ZAR 29,870 29,310 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,273 14,987 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,106 5,015 1 Qatari riyal QAR 146,600 143,813 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 40,725 39,951 1 Syrian pound SYP 41 40 1 Australian dollar AUD 339,644 332,857 1 Saudi riyal SAR 142,300 139,595 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,419,213 1,392,237 1 Singapore dollar SGD 395,633 388,174 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 444,759 436,265 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,393 18,043 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 254 249 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 395,633 385,670 1 Libyan dinar LYD 109,291 107,211 1 Chinese yuan CNY 73,345 71,951 100 Thai baht THB 1,566,722 1,536,998 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 119,910 117,631 1,000 South Korean won KRW 371,962 364,870 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 752,643 738,337 1 euro EUR 560,378 549,777 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 101,684 99,762 1 Georgian lari GEL 187,579 184,013 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,368 32,725 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,615 7,476 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 162,956 159,867 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 313,896 307,930 100 Philippine pesos PHP 909,464 892,121 1 Tajik somoni TJS 48,850 47,940 1 Turkmen manat TMT 152,456 149,235 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,615 10,414

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 661,644 rials and $1 costs 630,056 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 643,623 rials, and the price of $1 totals 612,895 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 750,000–753,000 rials, while one euro is about 789,000–792,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel