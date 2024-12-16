Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 16

Business Materials 16 December 2024 11:05 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to December 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 533,624 rials, and one euro is 560,378 rials, while on December 15, one euro was 549,777.

Currency

Rial on December 16

Rial on December 15

1 US dollar

USD

533,624

523,481

1 British pound

GBP

673,630

660,735

1 Swiss franc

CHF

597,687

586,352

1 Swedish króna

SEK

48,612

47,689

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

47,913

46,976

1 Danish krone

DKK

75,155

73,719

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,293

6,174

1 UAE dirham

AED

145,303

142,541

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,729,797

1,696,867

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

191,948

188,299

100 Japanese yens

JPY

346,906

340,523

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

68,629

67,325

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,386,042

1,359,690

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

374,910

367,732

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

307,444

301,613

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,870

29,310

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,273

14,987

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,106

5,015

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

146,600

143,813

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

40,725

39,951

1 Syrian pound

SYP

41

40

1 Australian dollar

AUD

339,644

332,857

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

142,300

139,595

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,419,213

1,392,237

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

395,633

388,174

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

444,759

436,265

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,393

18,043

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

254

249

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

395,633

385,670

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

109,291

107,211

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

73,345

71,951

100 Thai baht

THB

1,566,722

1,536,998

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

119,910

117,631

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

371,962

364,870

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

752,643

738,337

1 euro

EUR

560,378

549,777

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

101,684

99,762

1 Georgian lari

GEL

187,579

184,013

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,368

32,725

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,615

7,476

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

162,956

159,867

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

313,896

307,930

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

909,464

892,121

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

48,850

47,940

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

152,456

149,235

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,615

10,414

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 661,644 rials and $1 costs 630,056 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 643,623 rials, and the price of $1 totals 612,895 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 750,000–753,000 rials, while one euro is about 789,000–792,000 rials.

