Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 32 currencies grew and 12 decreased in value compared to April 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 567,117 rials, and one euro is 618,751 rials, while on April 8, one euro was 618,106 rials.

Currency Rial on April 9 Rial on April 8 1 US dollar USD 567,117 566,248 1 British pound GBP 723,945 720,712 1 Swiss franc CHF 662,407 658,564 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,618 56,170 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,978 51,432 1 Danish krone DKK 82,869 82,798 1 Indian rupee INR 6,574 6,589 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,423 154,186 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,841,063 1,839,283 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,033 201,706 100 Japanese yens JPY 385,757 382,794 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,981 72,881 1 Omani rial OMR 1,473,052 1,470,835 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,320 398,058 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 316,095 313,563 1 South African rand ZAR 28,953 28,924 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,953 14,900 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,600 6,572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,801 155,563 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,276 43,157 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 341,026 338,802 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,231 150,999 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,508,290 1,505,979 1 Singapore dollar SGD 419,180 418,798 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 465,988 464,717 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,083 19,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,685 411,645 1 Libyan dinar LYD 114,690 114,763 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,399 77,453 100 Thai baht THB 1,627,505 1,628,648 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,275 126,429 1,000 South Korean won KRW 383,185 385,073 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 799,883 798,657 1 euro EUR 618,751 618,106 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,384 108,676 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,877 205,741 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,450 33,600 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,902 7,906 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,378 173,112 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,598 333,056 100 Philippine pesos PHP 987,236 987,691 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,249 52,085 1 Turkmen TMT 162,123 161,864 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,742 7,855

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 773,314 rials and $1 costs 708,782 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 752,251 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 689,476 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 996,000–999,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1.06–1.09 million rials.

