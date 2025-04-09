Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 9

Business Materials 9 April 2025 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 9

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 32 currencies grew and 12 decreased in value compared to April 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 567,117 rials, and one euro is 618,751 rials, while on April 8, one euro was 618,106 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 9

Rial on April 8

1 US dollar

USD

567,117

566,248

1 British pound

GBP

723,945

720,712

1 Swiss franc

CHF

662,407

658,564

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,618

56,170

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,978

51,432

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,869

82,798

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,574

6,589

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,423

154,186

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,841,063

1,839,283

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,033

201,706

100 Japanese yens

JPY

385,757

382,794

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,981

72,881

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,473,052

1,470,835

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,320

398,058

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

316,095

313,563

1 South African rand

ZAR

28,953

28,924

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,953

14,900

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,600

6,572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,801

155,563

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,276

43,157

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

341,026

338,802

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,231

150,999

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,508,290

1,505,979

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

419,180

418,798

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

465,988

464,717

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,083

19,085

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,685

411,645

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

114,690

114,763

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,399

77,453

100 Thai baht

THB

1,627,505

1,628,648

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,275

126,429

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

383,185

385,073

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

799,883

798,657

1 euro

EUR

618,751

618,106

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,384

108,676

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,877

205,741

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,450

33,600

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,902

7,906

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,378

173,112

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,598

333,056

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

987,236

987,691

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,249

52,085

1 Turkmen

TMT

162,123

161,864

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,742

7,855

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 773,314 rials and $1 costs 708,782 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 752,251 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 689,476 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 996,000–999,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1.06–1.09 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more